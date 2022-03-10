Fallbrook Senior Center announces new executive director

Susie Gonsalves is the new executive director of the Fallbrook Senior Center; she worked previously as operations manager for eight years. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center recently welcomed back Susie Gonsalves as its new executive director. Gonsalves served with the senior center as operations manager for eight years before leaving in 2019. When an extended leave of absence kept the previous executive director confined to home, Gonsalves agreed to return in the role of interim director in November.

Gonsalves accepted the permanent appointment to executive director of the Fallbrook Senior Center effective Jan. 3. "Susie is the perfect fit for us. Her expertise in nutrition management, organizational excellence and h...