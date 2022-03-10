Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Senior Center announces new executive director

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 11:18am

Susie Gonsalves is the new executive director of the Fallbrook Senior Center; she worked previously as operations manager for eight years. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center recently welcomed back Susie Gonsalves as its new executive director. Gonsalves served with the senior center as operations manager for eight years before leaving in 2019. When an extended leave of absence kept the previous executive director confined to home, Gonsalves agreed to return in the role of interim director in November.

Gonsalves accepted the permanent appointment to executive director of the Fallbrook Senior Center effective Jan. 3. "Susie is the perfect fit for us. Her expertise in nutrition management, organizational excellence and h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 09:19