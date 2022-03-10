Fatal head-on collision in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER – On Tuesday March 15, at approximately 5:50 p.m., a two-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Lilac Road, west of Via Piedra. A 62-year-old (male) Valley Center resident was driving a grey Lexus ES 350 in the eastbound lane of Lilac Road, while a 73-year-old (male) was driving with a 76-year-old (female) passenger in a black Chevrolet Bolt. The Chevrolet Bolt was traveling in the westbound lane of Lilac Road and the 73-year-old driver, and 76-year-old passenger were both residents of Valley Center.

For reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Lexus ES 350 veered from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane of Lilac Road, directly in front of the Chevrolet Bolt, causing a head-on collision.

The California Highway Patrol, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the North County Fire/Paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the 76-year-old female passenger of the Chevrolet Bolt, succumbed to her injuries while enroute, by paramedics, to a local hospital. The 62-year-old driver of the Lexus and the 73-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were transported by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, for major non-life threating injuries.

The roadway was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 9 p.m., as the scene was investigated. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this traffic collision.

This incident remains under investigation. Should a member of the public have witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.