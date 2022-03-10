Fatal traffic collision in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – On Monday, March 14, at approximately 10:50 p.m., a 52-year-old male Fallbrook resident was driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the eastbound lane of East Fallbrook Street. Ahead of the Chevrolet Tahoe was a white Chevrolet 3500 truck, that had become disabled in the eastbound lane of East Fallbrook Street east of Debby Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the 52-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe collided into the left rear of the Chevrolet 3500 truck. Following the collision, the 52-year-old driver fled the scene. The 52-year-old driver drove the Chevrolet Tahoe to eastbound Reche Road, east of Green Canyon Road where for unknown reasons veered off the roadway north of Reche Road down a steep embankment and collided into a tree.

The California Highway Patrol and the North County Fire Paramedics responded to the scene to assist the driver. Unfortunately, the 52-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 12:50 a.m., as the scene was investigated.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision. This incident remains under investigation. Should a member of the public have witnessed this incident, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760-643-3400.