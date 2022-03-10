North County Fire promotes and badges new officers

North County Fire staff, newly hired or promoted, from left, Celestino Chavez, Ryan Lewis, Sam Russell, Daniela Vargas, Todd Parmelee, Brock Rutledge, and Thomas Castillo are sworn into their new positions. Village News/Chloe Shaver photo

Chloe Shaver

Writer Intern

The North County Fire department held a badge pinning ceremony on March 2 to celebrate the district's new employees and recent promotions. Those promoted were Todd Parmelee, Sam Russell, and Ryan Lewis. New hires were Thomas Castillo, Brock Rutledge, Daniela Vargas, and Celestino Chavez. Each employee was joined by family members who pinned their badge on, and Chief McReynolds spoke about their accomplishments and the highlights of each person's career.

Parmelee was the first employee badged, earning a promotion from fire mechanic to Fleet Maintenance Superviso...