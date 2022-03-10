North County Fire promotes and badges new officers
Chloe Shaver
Writer Intern
The North County Fire department held a badge pinning ceremony on March 2 to celebrate the district's new employees and recent promotions. Those promoted were Todd Parmelee, Sam Russell, and Ryan Lewis. New hires were Thomas Castillo, Brock Rutledge, Daniela Vargas, and Celestino Chavez. Each employee was joined by family members who pinned their badge on, and Chief McReynolds spoke about their accomplishments and the highlights of each person's career.
Parmelee was the first employee badged, earning a promotion from fire mechanic to Fleet Maintenance Superviso...
