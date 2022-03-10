Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino, Spa and Resort partners with Live Fast Motorsports

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 11:16am

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Ford Mustang team based in Mooresville, N.C., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78.

MOORESVILLE – Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series' Fontana, Fall Las Vegas, and Phoenix Finale races, in February. The two companies entered this strategic partnership to provide NASCAR fans and west-coast locals with increased awareness and access to one of the top Casino, Spa and Resorts in southern California.

The agreement combines professional stock car racing and SoCal's entertainment capital. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/14/2022 08:26