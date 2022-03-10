Pala Casino, Spa and Resort partners with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Ford Mustang team based in Mooresville, N.C., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78.

MOORESVILLE – Live Fast Motorsports and Pala Casino, Spa and Resort announced their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series' Fontana, Fall Las Vegas, and Phoenix Finale races, in February. The two companies entered this strategic partnership to provide NASCAR fans and west-coast locals with increased awareness and access to one of the top Casino, Spa and Resorts in southern California.

The agreement combines professional stock car racing and SoCal's entertainment capital. Pala Casino, Spa and Resort is a Las Vegas-style casino with 2,000+ slot machines, 84 table games, eight poker tables...