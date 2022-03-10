Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pauma Valley Zipline Company Facing $25K in Penalties Over Worker's Fatal Fall

 
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 5:03pm

Courtesy photo

Joaquin Romero of Banning died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Monday, Nov. 1, after he fell from a receiving platform of a zipline while trying to help the rider, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

PAUMA VALLEY - OSHA has proposed nearly $25,000 in penalties against a Pauma Valley zipline company for allegedly failing to provide adequate safety measures that could have prevented a worker's fatal fall, it was announced today.

The proposed penalties against La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines stem from the death of 34-year-old Joaquin Romero, who fell about 50 feet on Oct. 30,

2021. He died in a hospital two days later.

According to an OSHA investigation, the zipline company ``failed to install a guardrail, safety net or personal fall arrest system'' and also did

not train employees on how to recognize fall hazards. The company also ``failed to assess the workplace to determine the presence of hazards and did not report a work-related hospitalization within 24 hours,'' according to OSHA.

In addition to $24,861 in proposed penalties, OSHA cited the company for ``four serious safety violations.

OSHA Area Director Derek Engard said, ``La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines failed to meet their obligation to protect their employees. If they had simply

provided the proper protective equipment, this senseless tragedy could have been prevented.''

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

