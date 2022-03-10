SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:30pm
Feb. 7
29800 block Kirsten Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID
Feb. 8
4300 block Pala Road Arrest: Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
Feb. 9
31700 block Wrightwood Road Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
Feb. 13
1400 block Winter Haven Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Feb. 15
E. Alvarado St. @ N. Brandon Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance
Feb. 17
1200 block Winter Haven Road Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note
Feb. 20
32000 block Del Cielo Oeste Petty theft
Feb. 23
700 block Alturas Lane Missing juvenile/runaway
1600 block Calavo Road Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
500 block W. Aviation Road Arrest: Felon/addict/possesses/etc firearm
5600 block Via Montellano Violate domestic relations court order
100 block W. Beech St. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
Feb. 24
1500 block S. Mission Road Shoot at inhabited dwelling/veh
100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1500 block N. Vulcan Ave. Missing juvenile/runaway
1100 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)
600 block Tumbleweed Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order
1300 block Hillside Drive Get credit/etc other’s ID
Feb. 25
5200 block Triple Crown Drive Vandalism
30800 block Villa Toscana Violate domestic relations court order
2500 block Reche Road Grand theft: money/labor property
900 block Woodcreek Road Citizen’s arrest: Battery on person
E. Mission Road @ Red Mountain Dam Drive Miscellaneous incidents
Feb. 26
600 block Tumbleweed Lane Arrest: Burglary
S. Mission Road @ E. Clemmens Lane Evade Peace ofcr with wanton disregard for safety
3700 block Flowerwood Lane Burglary
2200 block S. Stage Coach Lane Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1300 block Taza Road Burglary
3900 block Reche Road Burglary
Feb. 27
100 block W. Clemmens Lane Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
5700 block Camino Del Cielo Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Palomino Road @ Old Stage Road Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled subs
1700 block S. Mission Road Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
Feb. 28
2400 block E. Mission Road Petty theft
1100 block S. Mission Road Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
S. Mission Road @ E. Clemmens Lane Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
3400 block Old Hwy 395 Arrest: Unlawful possess/use tear gas or tear gas weapon: ex fel/etc
700 block Olive Ave. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
31200 block Old River Road Suicide actual
March 1
1000 block Capra Way Missing juvenile/runaway
1100 block Alturas Road Burglary
