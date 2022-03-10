SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 3/11/2022 at 1:30pm

Feb. 7

29800 block Kirsten Lane Get credit/etc other’s ID

Feb. 8

4300 block Pala Road Arrest: Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

Feb. 9

31700 block Wrightwood Road Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

Feb. 13

1400 block Winter Haven Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Feb. 15

E. Alvarado St. @ N. Brandon Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance

Feb. 17

1200 block Winter Haven Road Make/pass/publish fictitious check/bill/note

Feb. 20

32000 block Del Cielo Oeste Petty theft

Feb. 23

700 block Alturas Lane Missing juvenile/runaway

1600 block Calavo Road Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

500 block W. Aviation Road Arrest: Felon/addict/possesses/etc firearm

5600 block Via Montellano Violate domestic relations court order

100 block W. Beech St. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

Feb. 24

1500 block S. Mission Road Shoot at inhabited dwelling/veh

100 block Palmas Norte Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1500 block N. Vulcan Ave. Missing juvenile/runaway

1100 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant (our agency)

600 block Tumbleweed Lane Contempt of court: disobey court order

1300 block Hillside Drive Get credit/etc other’s ID

Feb. 25

5200 block Triple Crown Drive Vandalism

30800 block Villa Toscana Violate domestic relations court order

2500 block Reche Road Grand theft: money/labor property

900 block Woodcreek Road Citizen’s arrest: Battery on person

E. Mission Road @ Red Mountain Dam Drive Miscellaneous incidents

Feb. 26

600 block Tumbleweed Lane Arrest: Burglary

S. Mission Road @ E. Clemmens Lane Evade Peace ofcr with wanton disregard for safety

3700 block Flowerwood Lane Burglary

2200 block S. Stage Coach Lane Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1300 block Taza Road Burglary

3900 block Reche Road Burglary

Feb. 27

100 block W. Clemmens Lane Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

5700 block Camino Del Cielo Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

Palomino Road @ Old Stage Road Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled subs

1700 block S. Mission Road Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

Feb. 28

2400 block E. Mission Road Petty theft

1100 block S. Mission Road Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

S. Mission Road @ E. Clemmens Lane Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

2400 block S. Stage Coach Lane 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

3400 block Old Hwy 395 Arrest: Unlawful possess/use tear gas or tear gas weapon: ex fel/etc

700 block Olive Ave. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

31200 block Old River Road Suicide actual

March 1

1000 block Capra Way Missing juvenile/runaway

1100 block Alturas Road Burglary