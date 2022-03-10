Wanted: 25 acres of flat land for mini-airport

Palomar Radio Control Flyers Club losing property to fly model planes

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Radio control model airplanes, helicopters and drones have used Johnson Field, located near Hwy. 76 and I-15 for more than 20 years. However, the property will soon be developed with homes and shopping centers and the Palomar Radio Control Flyers Club must move by July or August.

The club is looking for property, 25 acres or more, that it can use with the same arrangement – free – it's had with a Sacramento-based developer. However, the property owner has received something in return, said Steve Gebler, past president and one of two club members...