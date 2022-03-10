Wrong-Way Driver Taken Into Custody After Chase on I-15 Near Escondido

ESCONDIDO - A woman driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 was taken into custody today by the California Highway Patrol

after she finally slowed down and stopped her vehicle just south of Gopher Canyon Road.

The CHP began chasing the wrong-way driver at 4:22 p.m. Saturday by keeping pace with her in the northbound lane, according to a CHP incident log.

The woman was taken into custody by CHP officers at 5:13 p.m., according to a CHP dispatcher.

She allegedly sideswiped a couple of vehicles, the dispatcher said, but nobody was injured.

There was no immediate report on any charges the woman may face or whether she was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

