Saul Alinsky's teachings

I ran across an interesting article when the headline caught my attention. The headline read..."The Useful Idiot Strategy Of The Left."

So, before any of you come out attacking me for being mean, or telling me what a wonderful person you are and how awful I am, you need to look at the writings and organizing of Alinsky, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and currently Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

When I first read the title I thought, wow this is a little derogatory, although we do have many uneducated people and call them ignorant in failing to educate themselves when all they have to do is read and think for themselves and not be subjected to the indoctrination and brainwashing the left does to them through ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and all others. If you were listening to Fox News or Newsmax or read The Epoch Times you'd be enlightened and educated!

Let's start with Critical Race Theory. It redefines America's history as a struggle between oppressors (white people) and the oppressed (everybody else). Similar to Karl Marx labeling institutions that emerged in majority white societies as "systemically" racist. This CRT theory is being used by the left to divide all of the American people based on the color of their skin creating hate against one another.

This is the exact opposite of Dr. Martin Luther King's teachings. There will always be race issues, but ask yourself...Do I hate people for the color of their skin? If the answer is no, then you are not a racist and stop people in their tracks when they say you are under any circumstances and certainly not just because you are white! My white friends can't even say they have friends of color anymore as that is racist.

So what are useful idiots? It is a derogatory term used for a person perceived as demonstrating for a cause without fully comprehending the cause's goal and who is being used as a pawn by the cause's leader. The term was used during the Cold War to describe non-communists regarded as susceptible to communist propaganda and manipulation.

Radical leftist community activist/organizer Alinsky clearly understood the value of "useful idiots" in his strategies used to teach others. Read his famous book "Rules for Radicals; A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals;" it provides tactics for community organizers and their useful idiots to incite low-income communities to gain, by any means, social, political and economic power.

Think ANTIFA and BLM who use these same tactics on anybody white, anyone who hates Trump, and gullible people who don't think for themselves. Kind of like the people who drive around in their cars with their masks on.

Leftist leaders work to develop useful idiots who can be easily manipulated into action. They cultivate useful idiots to weaken the fabric of our nation by creating and inciting racial and economic division among the American people. If you do not educate yourselves as to what is really going on in the world, then you can be easily manipulated. When Joy Reid and all the other nightly news puppeteers tell you that CRT is not being taught in public schools, then you are being manipulated and indoctrinated because it is as real as the nose on your face.

Get Alinsky's book, take a read and then tell me what you think. It can be bought used on the internet and ebay for under $10. You are responsible for your vote, your beliefs and everything in your life. Are you not inquisitive enough to ask yourself, is there more to this Alinsky guy and his agenda that I should be aware of?

Why would you not want to be informed and educated? If you are someone who is so arrogant that you know it all then don't bother to educate yourself, just continue to be a useful idiot! Because me and my rainbow of friends who are not racist want you to wake up and see what they are doing to you and our wonderful country, God Bless you and the United States of America.

Shanika Benson