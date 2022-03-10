Science doesn't matter – Only compliance – Be a goose stepper

Julie Reeder

Publisher

The California legislature supermajority of Democrats, not immune from pharmaceutical contributions, has introduced the most pro-pharmaceutical, oppressive, and strictest set of COVID-19 bills to date in the nation, including outlawing doctors’ freedom of speech.

Become a goose stepper or else! Science doesn’t matter.

A goose stepper – according to the Urban Dictionary – is someone who blindly follows a political or religious movement for the sake of nationalism or imposing their views onto others. The term refers to the way Nazis used to march in line with each other.

These California bills, in addition to killing freedom of speech or medical freedom for doctors and patients, continue to push mRNA shots on almost everyone, despite what is feared to be millions of adverse effects (A recent Harvard study suggests only 1% of people/doctors report their adverse events – we currently have about 800,000 in the U.S. and about 25,000 deaths.)

These new laws would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship, put more burden on businesses and workers, and infringe on the health privacy of children. They further reduce individual rights and parental rights, forcing people to get shots that we now know in a majority of the cases doesn’t prevent transmission of COVID-19 as previously promised. They may prevent severe disease in seniors who are already unhealthy, but the science is showing they are unnecessary for young healthy people and in fact dangerous for many.

This week, data reviewed by researchers and the State of New York showed that the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds has little effectiveness in preventing the disease among kids.

That science won’t matter to California goose-steppers.

Now our oppressors even want to “discipline” our frontline previously celebrated doctors if they don’t goose-step to the pro-pharmaceutical political lobby in Sacramento and Washington. They can’t be “spreaders of misinformation” or be involved with “unapproved treatments.”

We don’t want to allow them the freedom to prescribe those early treatments that are safe, effective, and cheap because that interferes with the profits of pharmaceutical companies who line politicians’ coffers with huge contributions. Renowned leaders, like Dr. Pierre Kory, are just outright calling it fraud.

These frontline doctors in California saved thousands of lives with early treatment of COVID-19 and there doesn’t seem to be any temperance insight for allowing the politicians drunk with power to catch up with what science is proving. These medical experts already know first-hand what works for COVID treatment with their patients and what doesn’t.

Again, it’s goose-step or else. Science doesn’t matter. Freedom of speech doesn’t matter. Doctor-patient privacy doesn’t matter. Medical freedom doesn’t matter – only compliance.

Meanwhile, thank God, the FDA recently put off approving the vaccine for infants and toddlers under 5 until they can get more data, and more pharmaceutical-related whistle-blowers continue to come forward. See IAmBrookJackson.com.

And it’s not just California. If President Biden’s administration had it their way, there would be no free red states to escape from the goose steppers.

Washington, D.C. is stepping up the heat on goose-stepping and further abolishment of states’ rights.

Last Thursday, March 6, as part of President Biden’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, https://www.whitehouse.gov/covidplan/, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy formally requested that the major tech platforms submit information about COVID-19 “misinformation” on all their platforms, networks, search engines, crowdsourcing platforms and instant messaging.

They are becoming the Ministry of Misinformation and the national media has, for the most part, goose-stepped to their ever-changing “science” and now they are reaching out to the tech companies, families, and neighbors of people to ensure goose-stepping compliance, thought control, and likely punishment.

The request demanded that the tech companies send the data and analysis on COVID-19 “misinformation” starting with vaccine misinformation as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html.

A major issue is that the CDC's “misinformation” has changed over the last two years as the “science” has caught up with their information.

First, we now know COVID-19 wasn’t as deadly as we thought. A COVID death included anyone who tested positive with a PCR test we later found reported far more false positives. For instance, people shot to death were included in the COVID deaths.

Secondly, CDC said masks were unnecessary, then they were mandatory, now we know that the masks most people wear are ineffective at best.

We were told locking down was the way to “flatten the curve.” As it turns out, we now know that it was the worst thing to do to put everyone in close quarters and keep them from going outside in the sunshine. In fact, it also was a huge detriment to mental and physical health as well as financial stress and there was more abuse reported as a consequence.

We were first told the “vaccines” were 90% effective and would protect us from the contracting and transmission of COVID. That has been totally disproven and now, in addition to being less effective than natural immunity, we have more vaccinated people actually contracting COVID and Omicron than unvaccinated.

At first, the CDC told everyone to wash surfaces regularly, but now we know that didn’t really help to “stop the spread.”

We were told to stand 6 feet from each other. Now we know that was an arbitrary figure, a guesstimate.

We were initially told the COVID-19 death rate was estimated to be much more dangerous than the flu and over 3%. Now the WHO’s report has found the “median COVID infection fatality rate was 0.27%.” Other studies support this finding with IFRs of between .32% - .01%. By comparison, the flu has an IFR of .1% - .2%. The former Director of Israel’s Health Ministry said, “You’re not more at risk of dying of coronavirus than the flu.”

The Median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27%.

In addition to the “misinformation,” President Biden’s Surgeon General notice also asks the companies to report how many users saw or may have been exposed to the “misinformation,” demographics data (?), the sources of COVID-19 “misinformation” and information regarding those who engaged in the sale of “unproven” COVID-19 products. (Read: unprofitable for the pharmaceutical companies.)

May 2, 2022, is the deadline for submission for the tech companies to report to the federal government. While there may not be an immediate penalty, it represents the first formal request from the Biden administration for the tech companies to submit what they, in all their wisdom, consider “misinformation.”

Of course, it’s not stopping there. The Surgeon General called on health care providers and the public to submit information about how COVID-19 misinformation negatively influenced patients.

Under Biden’s COVID 19 Preparedness Plan, the “misinformation” point reads,

– Continue vaccination outreach and education efforts and combat misinformation and disinformation. HHS will continue its work to equip Americans with the tools to identify misinformation and to invest in longer-term efforts to build resilience against health misinformation.

I’ll continue to report studies, first-hand accounts and findings that are inconvenient or unpopular, even if they go against the latest government wisdom. The free exchange of information and ideas is key to our democracy and survival as a country.

I’m hoping for a regime change because the pursuit of truth, especially when it comes to our health, requires open dialogue. The newspaper is obligated to not just present the government rhetoric, but both sides. If this overreaching, oppressiveness continues, the newspaper’s future doesn’t look bright and I’ll probably be in big trouble because I’m not doing the goose step.