Seeking information

My name is Amber. Jim was my older brother. He was loved!

On Oct. 3, 2021, James (Jim) Rose was reported to have walked down your street prior to 12:20 in the afternoon. He was found deceased in Fallbrook Community Center at the intersection of East Fallbrook and McDonald Road. This would be directly behind the thrift shop. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie. White male, age 64, 234 pounds, wearing glasses. possibly carrying a blue and white rope.

If you witnessed him walking, saw him with anyone, or witnessed anything that may help, please call me immediately. This is a very suspicious event that could be cleared up by the sheriff very easily. If you need any questions answered, please call me!

You can remain anonymous.

Call at 951-764-4246, or email [email protected]

Thank you and bless you!

It's not always obvious when someone is in pain. If you or someone you know may be thinking about suicide, it's time to talk. Call the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at 888-724-7240.

You are not alone.

If you have lost a friend or loved one to suicide, you may find yourself in need of support.

Amber Swift