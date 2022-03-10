California legislators propose new slate of COVID-19 vaccine laws

Elizabeth Aguilera

CalMatters

Gov. Gavin Newsom is easing mask restrictions and declaring that the pandemic is moving into a less critical phase. Yet an aggressive slate of COVID-19-related bills – to mandate vaccines for children and workers, to allow 12 to 17 year-olds to get the vaccine without parental consent and more – remain in play under the Capitol dome.

The vaccine working group of Democratic legislators behind the proposals say their aim is to increase vaccination rates across all age groups, improve the state vaccine registration database and crack down on misinformation ab...