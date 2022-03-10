Man Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A man was hospitalized after being shot several times outside a Vista apartment complex, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department

said today.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. Friday to a call of a shooting in the parking lot on Postal Way, according to sheriff's Sgt. Nanette McMasters.

Upon arrival, deputies started life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, the

sergeant said.

Further information was not immediately released and an investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was...