Outreach campaign raises awareness of sex trafficking of boys

Studies show exploitation of boys is under reported

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and Health and Human Services Director Nick Macchione March 3 announced a new outreach campaign aimed to raising awareness about boys who become victims of human trafficking. The month-long campaign’s goal is to broaden the public perception of who is vulnerable to being sexually trafficked.

Officials hope that bringing attention to this issue will improve screening, identification, and services for boys who are victims of sex trafficking. The campaign will appear on billboards, bus transit posters, on social media and in pub...