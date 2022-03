Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The first-ever Bonsall High School baseball game was played March 1 at the Pala Sports Complex.

Although Bayfront Charter won that contest by a 21-2 score, the fact that Bonsall has started the Legionnaires' baseball program is more important to coach Danny Mencias – and to the rest of the team – than who won the first game.

"I t...