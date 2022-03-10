Warriors win CIF girls basketball championship

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team won the CIF San Diego Section Division II girls basketball championship. The final was played Feb. 25 at San Marcos High School. The Warriors defeated Imperial by a 29-23 margin.

"That was something that they had their hearts set on, and they came out and played that way," said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison.

Last year, the Warriors reached the CIF final and lost by one point. "They remembered what it felt like last year," Harrison said. "They didn't want that."

Fallbrook hosted Eastlake in the Feb. 23 semif...