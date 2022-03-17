Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County Fire upgrades two mountain fire stations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:08pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

This new building houses firefighters who were previously sleeping in a 1930s residence on the property.

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County and Cal Fire recently completed significant improvements to two fire stations, increasing their ability to safeguard communities in the northernmost reaches of the county.

A new County Fire Station 79 opened with new living quarters for firefighters serving Palomar Mountain. The $4 million project includes new sleeping quarters, a kitchen and dining room, a dayroom and laundry room.

The cabin-style building will replace use of a home built on the property in the 1930s. The modern building has exposed wood columns...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/18/2022 14:10