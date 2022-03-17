County Fire upgrades two mountain fire stations

This new building houses firefighters who were previously sleeping in a 1930s residence on the property.

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County and Cal Fire recently completed significant improvements to two fire stations, increasing their ability to safeguard communities in the northernmost reaches of the county.

A new County Fire Station 79 opened with new living quarters for firefighters serving Palomar Mountain. The $4 million project includes new sleeping quarters, a kitchen and dining room, a dayroom and laundry room.

The cabin-style building will replace use of a home built on the property in the 1930s. The modern building has exposed wood columns...