Explaining easements, setbacks and CCRs

FALLBROOK – Property setbacks as well as easements and conditions, covenants and restrictions (CCRs) must be considered before renovating an existing home or building a new one. Setbacks are mandated buffers between surveyed property lines and permanent structures.

Easements are legal designations that enable individuals or entities to use portions of a person’s property for physical access or to build on it for one reason or another. Easements may be owned by utility companies for gas lines or government agencies when sidewalks are on a private property. Additional examples of easement...