Fallbrook Library hosts piano concert

FALLBROOK – Once again, the Fallbrook Library is proud to have local pianist Bob Freaney perform again Tuesday, March 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the library's community room. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, this month’s Freaney and Friends will feature Freaney 'solo' at the piano. He will perform from music scores recently purchased at the library’s Bottom Shelf bookstore. Classical repertoire, movie themes, jazz and 70s music will be played. The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Library.