Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wheelhouse Credit Union offers 2 college scholarship programs for San Diego County high school seniors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:22pm



SAN DIEGO – Wheelhouse Credit Union invites local college-bound high school seniors to apply for its 2022 scholarship programs. Combined, these programs will provide $10,000 in scholarships to students in San Diego County.

In its third year of honoring families of first responders, Wheelhouse Badge of Honor Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors with a parent, grandparent, or legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County. Five $1,000 Badge of Honor Scholarships will be awarded in 2022.

Whee...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/18/2022 13:17