$7.9 million for Wellness Center renovation? Not now

The multi-phase project to improve the Health and Wellness Center property will include an outdoor event space, overflow parking, building renovations, and landscaping. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The estimated cost for renovation of the Health and Wellness Center property is $7.9 million according to the design company's presentation to directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District at a virtual special board meeting on March 11.

However, that amount will not be what directors will approve, at least not initially. Instead, they decided to improve the property in phases.

The board voted at the conclusion of the workshop to contract with Taylor Design to start the pre-design phase of development of the Health and Wellness Center. Director...