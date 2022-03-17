Blanket project donates to Deeper Still
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:26pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated 21 blankets to Deeper Still Fallbrook, part of a ministry that was begun several years ago in Tennessee. Deeper Still has now grown to 23 chapters around the country including a Chinese and a Spanish chapter. It hosts free weekend healing retreats for both women and men who have experienced abortion or participated in an abortion as the mother or father of the child.
This faith-based, loving team affords the guests the opportunity to find healing and restoration for their abortion wounded hearts. For more information about the Fal...
