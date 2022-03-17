Blanket project donates to Deeper Still

Holding two of the 21 small blankets donated to Deeper Still are Miriam Kirk, co-founder of the organization, and Dr. Tim Willard, representing the nonprofit Fallbrook Blanket Project. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated 21 blankets to Deeper Still Fallbrook, part of a ministry that was begun several years ago in Tennessee. Deeper Still has now grown to 23 chapters around the country including a Chinese and a Spanish chapter. It hosts free weekend healing retreats for both women and men who have experienced abortion or participated in an abortion as the mother or father of the child.

This faith-based, loving team affords the guests the opportunity to find healing and restoration for their abortion wounded hearts. For more information about the Fal...