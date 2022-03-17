Opinion: Water may cost more now, but 30 years ago San Diego almost ran out
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:15pm
Gary Croucher
Special to the Village News
There's been a lot of talk lately about the cost of water – and that makes sense given the economic realities faced by many residents, farmers, and businesses. But it also seems that newer generations of San Diegans do not know that there was a time when we didn't have water when and where we needed it.
Thankfully, that's not a problem in San Diego County today even though elsewhere drought-stricken communities face the potential of only having enough water to meet basic health and safety needs. Due to investments that we've collectively made in...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)