Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego Botanic Garden to create a national medicinal plants collection and research consortium

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:28pm

Chamise (Adenostoma fasciculatum) is one of the most widespread and iconic chaparral shrubs of California. The research consortium may recommend this plant for inclusion in the medicinal plants collection. Village News/iStock.com/Jared Quentin photo

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden launched a national medicinal plants collection and research consortium, the beginning of March, that was made possible by a $384,000 grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation. During the next year, SDBG and collaborators at the Salk Institute will establish what will become a best-in-class model for the curation and conservation of economic plants and the development of plant-based medicines.

Just as willow tree bark has been used as a pain reliever for centuries, and study of the active ingredient, salicin, led to the development of the world's most c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021