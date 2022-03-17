San Diego Botanic Garden to create a national medicinal plants collection and research consortium
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:28pm
ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden launched a national medicinal plants collection and research consortium, the beginning of March, that was made possible by a $384,000 grant from The Conrad Prebys Foundation. During the next year, SDBG and collaborators at the Salk Institute will establish what will become a best-in-class model for the curation and conservation of economic plants and the development of plant-based medicines.
Just as willow tree bark has been used as a pain reliever for centuries, and study of the active ingredient, salicin, led to the development of the world's most c...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)