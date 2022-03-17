Solar growth trajectory remains uncertain as federal legislation stalls
Clean energy provisions in reconciliation bill would boost solar installations by 66% over next 10 years
WASHINGTON and HOUSTON, Texas – In 2021, U.S. solar prices increased as much as 18% due to unprecedented supply chain challenges, trade actions, and legislative uncertainty, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight 2021 Year-in-Review report.
As a result of these issues, a third of all utility-scale solar capacity scheduled for completion in Q4 2021 was delayed by at least a quarter and 13% of capacity slated for completion in 2022 has either been delayed by a year or more or canceled outright, according to the report released March 10 by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Woo...
