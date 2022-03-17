Assistant Sheriff Anthony Ray appointed as Interim Sheriff for the San Diego County

On Tuesday, March 22, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to select Ray as Interim Sheriff during a special public hearing.

As Interim Sheriff, Ray will finish former Sheriff Bill Gore's term in office. Gore retired on February 3. Undersheriff Kelly Martinez has been serving as Acting Sheriff since Gore's retirement.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to be appointed as the Interim Sheriff of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and am grateful to the Board of Supervisors for affording me this opportunity to lead our department," says Ray. "I will continue to serve our communities, expand our partnerships with local advocacy groups, continue the improvements to our jails and keep public safety at the forefront of our daily operations."

Ray currently serves as Assistant Sheriff for the Human Resources and Court Services Bureaus. He brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, both in patrol and detentions, to his new role as Interim Sheriff.

Ray joined the Sheriff's Department in August 1991. He is a graduate from the 11th Corrections Academy. In 1995, he graduated from the 28th Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

As a deputy, Ray was assigned to the Las Colinas Men's Detention Facility, George Bailey Detention Facility, as well as the Santee Sheriff's Station and Law Enforcement Support.

In 2005, Ray was promoted to sergeant where he worked at the Santee Sheriff's Station, as well as the Division of Inspectional Services. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and was assigned to the Sheriff's Communications Center, the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation and the San Diego Law Enforcement Coordination Center.

Ray was promoted to Captain in 2014 and oversaw the Sheriff's Personnel Division and the Santee Sheriff's Station.

In 2017, he was promoted to Commander in the Sheriff's Law Enforcement Services Bureau, where his responsibilities included overseeing Emergency Services, Crime Analysis, Crime Prevention, Licensing, Crime Lab, Property and Evidence, Communications Center, Information-Led Policing, Records and Volunteer Services. In 2018, he became Commander for the Human Resources Bureau and was responsible for Personnel, Training, Internal Affairs, Risk Management, Payroll and Labor Relations.

In 2020, Ray was promoted to Assistant Sheriff overseeing the Human Resources and Court Services Bureaus.

Ray's appointment as Interim Sheriff will take effect April 5. At that time, Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez will resume her duties as Undersheriff.

"I look forward to working with Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray on prioritizing hiring and retention of quality staff, public safety and safety in our jails," says Acting Sheriff Martinez. "It is critical the Sheriff's Department and these priorities continue to move forward and I am confident that will happen under his leadership."

Interim Sheriff Ray will serve in this position until the elected Sheriff takes office in January 2023.

Ray is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, as well as the Naval Postgraduate School's Leadership Program. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.