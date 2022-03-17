Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

'Base-jumper' dies in Fall from University City high-rise

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2022 at 2:43pm



SAN DIEGO - The death of a man whose parachute failed to deploy during a late-night ``base-jumping'' attempt off a 23-story University City residential high-rise was under investigation today.

The fatal fall at Palisade at Westfield UTC, at 8800 Lombard Place, was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive the base jumper before pronouncing him dead at the scene, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said. His name was withheld

pending family notification.

The man was believed to have jumped from a high balcony or the roof of the structure, Foster said.

Base jumping is a recreational sport in which participants parachute off fixed objects rather than from planes. It's considered a particularly dangerous "extreme'' sport.

It was not immediately clear if the stunt violated any local laws.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/24/2022 15:46