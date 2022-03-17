Bonsall Woman's Club selects Volunteer of the Year

BWC Volunteer of the Year at the Bonsall Woman's Club holds out her art glass award for all to see. Village News/Connie Jordan photo

BONSALL – Patty Merriam was selected as Volunteer of the Year at the Bonsall Woman's Club March meeting. From the very onset of her membership, she made an immediate impact in the true sense of volunteerism. She was presented with a colorful art glass piece personally engraved by Fallbrook Awards and a stunning custom flower arrangement donated by Mike's Flowers of Bonsall.

Merriam's creativity and work ethics were an example for other members to get involved, which in turn, greatly contributed to the success of the BWC fundraisers. Her countless volunteer hours serving as crafts chair an...