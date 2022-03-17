Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall Woman's Club selects Volunteer of the Year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:36pm

BWC Volunteer of the Year at the Bonsall Woman's Club holds out her art glass award for all to see. Village News/Connie Jordan photo

BONSALL – Patty Merriam was selected as Volunteer of the Year at the Bonsall Woman's Club March meeting. From the very onset of her membership, she made an immediate impact in the true sense of volunteerism. She was presented with a colorful art glass piece personally engraved by Fallbrook Awards and a stunning custom flower arrangement donated by Mike's Flowers of Bonsall.

Merriam's creativity and work ethics were an example for other members to get involved, which in turn, greatly contributed to the success of the BWC fundraisers. Her countless volunteer hours serving as crafts chair an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/18/2022 11:54