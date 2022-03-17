Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Brandon Street "drug house" to be cleared, sold

 
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:35pm

This house on Brandon Street was scheduled for an abatement between March 14-16 when squatters were to be evicted and the house cleaned out.

Chloe Shaver

Writer intern

Occasionally a neighborhood may have a house that becomes a problem. It may become home to late-night parties, suspicious activities, broken-down furniture, cars on the property, and more. This is the case with a house at 205 N. Brandon St. that has had the reputation of a drug house for about five years. The house has been under close surveillance. Neighbors of this property have been able to report illegal activities surrounding these late-night parties and visitors throughout the night.

