Brandon Street "drug house" to be cleared, sold
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:35pm
Chloe Shaver
Writer intern
Occasionally a neighborhood may have a house that becomes a problem. It may become home to late-night parties, suspicious activities, broken-down furniture, cars on the property, and more. This is the case with a house at 205 N. Brandon St. that has had the reputation of a drug house for about five years. The house has been under close surveillance. Neighbors of this property have been able to report illegal activities surrounding these late-night parties and visitors throughout the night.
San Diego code enforcement planned to perform an abatement on the property...
