Community invited to QuarterMania Fundraiser

VISTA – Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will host a QuarterMania Fundraiser on Sunday, March 20 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Vista Optimist Club, 600 Optimist Way, Vista. Doors open at 12 for check-in, lunch and viewing the vendor booths. The auction starts at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and include bidding paddle and poker chip, chicken caesar salad, roll, non-alcoholic drink, dessert and coffee.

There will be an opportunity drawing plus a silent auction with items such as a Charcuterie Board “basket,” handcrafted jewelry by a local artisan and more. Maximum bid...