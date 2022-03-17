Election workers needed for June 7 Gubernatorial Primary

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Registrar of Voters is seeking temporary election workers for the June 7 Gubernatorial Primary Election. Election workers can earn up to $20 an hour depending on the position.

There is a particular need for election workers to manage the operations of ballot drop box locations and site managers for vote centers around the county.

Ballot drop box locations will be open for nearly a month and vote centers will be open for up to 11 days instead of one. The Registrar’s office will hire election workers rather than use volunteer poll...