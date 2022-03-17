Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Escondido Police asking for help in search for missing boy

 
Last updated 3/21/2022 at 12:57pm

Courtesy Escondido Police Department

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio, an 11-year-old boy considered at-risk has been missing from Escondido since Saturday.

ESCONDIDO - Escondido police today asked the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy.

Eduardo Nolasco Antonio was last seen about 10 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Fig Street, according to a police statement.

He is described as Hispanic, 4 feet, 4 inches tall, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray shirt, black pants and red Nike high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts was asked to call the Escondido Police Department at 760-839-4722 or Community Service Officer

Molly Milliken at 760-839-4970.

 

