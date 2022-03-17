Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Health district approves redistricting map

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 3:40pm

The Tan Map is the one approved for redistricting by Fallbrook Regional Health District. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Directors of the Fallbrook Regional Health District approved the "tan map" option for redistricting at the March 9 board meeting. A variation suggested at a March 5 public hearing was considered, but demographers showed it wouldn't work because the population in one of the five sub-districts would be greater than the 10% difference allowed, based on the 2020 census.

The board is governed by directors elected from five geographic areas within the district. Trustees considered numerous maps during the past several months and the final choices were a "p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/18/2022 14:33