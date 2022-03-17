Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Jury Awards $85 Million to Family of Man Who Died After Deputy Arrest

 
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 4:45pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal jury has awarded $85 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's

deputies nearly seven years ago.

The verdict returned Tuesday following a two-week trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed against the county and several deputies by the family of

Lucky Phounsy, who died on April 13, 2015.

The family alleged that Phounsy was experiencing a mental health crisis when 911 was called, but responding deputies shocked Phounsy with a stun

gun and repeatedly struck him, in addition to hog-tying him, according to the lawsuit fi...



