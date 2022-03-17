Jury Awards $85 Million to Family of Man Who Died After Deputy Arrest
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A federal jury has awarded $85 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's
deputies nearly seven years ago.
The verdict returned Tuesday following a two-week trial stemmed from a lawsuit filed against the county and several deputies by the family of
Lucky Phounsy, who died on April 13, 2015.
The family alleged that Phounsy was experiencing a mental health crisis when 911 was called, but responding deputies shocked Phounsy with a stun
gun and repeatedly struck him, in addition to hog-tying him, according to the lawsuit fi...
