Man Convicted of Murder in City Heights Woman's 1969 Death

SAN DIEGO - A 76-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder today in the death of a City Heights woman more than a half-century ago.

John Sipos was found guilty following about a day of jury deliberations for the Nov. 20, 1969, slaying of 23-year-old Mary Scott, who was

found dead inside her apartment in the 4000 block of 39th Street.

Scott was a go-go dancer at the Star & Garter, a club located near her apartment, while Sipos was a former Navy sailor living in San Diego.

Prosecutors alleged Sipos broke down the door to Scott's home, raped her and then strangled or asphyxiat...