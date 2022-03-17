Man Convicted of Murder in City Heights Woman's 1969 Death
Last updated 3/25/2022 at 6:21am
SAN DIEGO - A 76-year-old man was convicted of first-degree murder today in the death of a City Heights woman more than a half-century ago.
John Sipos was found guilty following about a day of jury deliberations for the Nov. 20, 1969, slaying of 23-year-old Mary Scott, who was
found dead inside her apartment in the 4000 block of 39th Street.
Scott was a go-go dancer at the Star & Garter, a club located near her apartment, while Sipos was a former Navy sailor living in San Diego.
Prosecutors alleged Sipos broke down the door to Scott's home, raped her and then strangled or asphyxiat...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)