Bruce Taylor from Alert Locksmith opens the door next door so that firemen can check the safety of the unit.

North County Fire responded to a commercial fire call that was reported 1067 S. Main at 2:54 pm. Bystanders said it was a small kitchen fire in Yama Sushi, same shopping center where Grocery Outlet is located. NCFPD PIO John Choi said it was a small fire isolated to the kitchen and there was no spreading. The fire crew made sure that the fire had not spread to the barbershop next door.