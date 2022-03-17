Pauma Valley zipline company facing $25K in penalties over worker's fatal fall
City News Service
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed nearly $25,000 in penalties against a Pauma Valley zipline company for allegedly failing to provide adequate safety measures that could have prevented a worker’s fatal fall, it was announced Thursday, March 10.
The proposed penalties against La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines stem from the death of 34-year-old Joaquin Romero, who fell about 50 feet Oct. 30, 2021. He died in a hospital two days later.
According to an OSHA investigation, the zipline company “failed to install a guardrail, safety net or personal fall...
