Pauma Valley zipline company facing $25K in penalties over worker's fatal fall

City News Service

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed nearly $25,000 in penalties against a Pauma Valley zipline company for allegedly failing to provide adequate safety measures that could have prevented a worker’s fatal fall, it was announced Thursday, March 10.

The proposed penalties against La Jolla Zip Zoom Ziplines stem from the death of 34-year-old Joaquin Romero, who fell about 50 feet Oct. 30, 2021. He died in a hospital two days later.

According to an OSHA investigation, the zipline company “failed to install a guardrail, safety net or personal fall...