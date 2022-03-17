Senior Volunteer Patrol is a win-win-win program

George Argodale, right, shows his Senior Volunteer Patrol badge at his recent graduation ceremony. From the left are Lt. Aldo Hernandez of the Fallbrook substation; Frank Brock, SVP administrator; Terry Decker, SVP administrator; and Kelly Martinez, Acting Sheriff. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Sheriff Department's Senior Volunteer Patrol is a win-win-win for the greater Fallbrook area. Residents benefit from the free services it provides, deputies are freed to handle "more important" duties, and the volunteers gain a feeling of giving back to the community in a meaningful way.

Another benefit: Volunteers are given an opportunity to develop friendships and learn about the community. For example, take the story of George Argodale, 62, the newest of 33 SVPs at the Fallbrook substation.

"I'm relatively new to Fallbrook," he said during a r...