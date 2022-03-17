SHERIFF'S LOG
Feb. 23
31900 block Del Cielo Este Burglary
Feb. 25
1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft
Feb. 27
300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary
March 1
1100 block Alturas Road Burglary
March 2
2400 block Gum Tree Lane Missing juvenile/runaway
500 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs
900 block Buena Capri Death
March 3
Alturas Road @ W. Fallbrook St. Evading peace officer
S. Main Ave. @ E. Fig St. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
900 block Morro Road Vandalism
1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
500 block Industrial Way Missing juvenile/runaway
1400 block Alturas Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
1700 block Monserate Way Arrest: Arson: inhabited structure/prop
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Violate domestic relations court order
500 block Industrial Way Missing juvenile/runaway
March 4
1400 block Alturas Road Domestic violence incident
200 block W. Clemmens Lane Burglary
600 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1000 block S. Mission Road Citizen’s Arrest: Battery on person
800 block El Camino Road Obtain money/etc by false pretenses
March 5
1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
5200 block S. Mission Road Found property
1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant
1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance
900 block E. Mission Road Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
700 block De Luz Road (x3) Simple battery
100 block W. Clemmens Lane Tamper with veh
March 6
1500 block Via Monserate Missing juvenile/runaway
100 block W. Ash St. Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
1200 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Vandalism
March 7
1200 block Hillcrest Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
1000 block E. Mission Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1000 block Rice Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
4900 block Lake Park Ct. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
31900 block Del Cielo Este Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
March 8
1000 block S. Main Ave. Annoying phone call: obscene/threatening
1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
600 block Braemar Ter. Make/pass fictitious check under $950
March 9
100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
5500 block Mission Road Arrest: Carry concealed dirk or dagger
1400 block Alturas Road Shoot at unoccupied dwelling/veh
E. Elder St. @ Potter St. Arrest: ADW with force: possible GBI
200 block E. View St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
200 block E. View St. Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
March 10
1200 block S. Main Ave. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
1300 block S. Hill Ave. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
800 block S. Wisconsin Ave. Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm
South Main Ave. @ East Fallbrook St. Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
March 11
500 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene
100 block Potter St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
700 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Felony bench warrant
1900 block Gum Tree Lane Grand theft
1900 block Gum Tree Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
March 12
1600 block Calavo Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 block Rancho Camino Petty theft
1200 block Lorenzo Dr. Mental disorder 72 hr observation
100 block Rancho Camino Found property
March 13
500 block S. Main Ave. Exhibit firearm
1400 block Alturas Road Shoot at unoccupied dwelling/vehicle
