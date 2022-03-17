SHERIFF'S LOG

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:55pm

Feb. 23

31900 block Del Cielo Este Burglary

Feb. 25

1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

Feb. 27

300 block W. Aviation Road Burglary

March 1

1100 block Alturas Road Burglary

March 2

2400 block Gum Tree Lane Missing juvenile/runaway

500 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Poss narcotic controlled subs

900 block Buena Capri Death

March 3

Alturas Road @ W. Fallbrook St. Evading peace officer

S. Main Ave. @ E. Fig St. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

900 block Morro Road Vandalism

1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

500 block Industrial Way Missing juvenile/runaway

1400 block Alturas Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

1700 block Monserate Way Arrest: Arson: inhabited structure/prop

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Violate domestic relations court order

500 block Industrial Way Missing juvenile/runaway

March 4

1400 block Alturas Road Domestic violence incident

200 block W. Clemmens Lane Burglary

600 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1000 block S. Mission Road Citizen’s Arrest: Battery on person

800 block El Camino Road Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

March 5

1400 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

5200 block S. Mission Road Found property

1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Felony other agency’s warrant

1100 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Possess controlled substance

900 block E. Mission Road Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

700 block De Luz Road (x3) Simple battery

100 block W. Clemmens Lane Tamper with veh

March 6

1500 block Via Monserate Missing juvenile/runaway

100 block W. Ash St. Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

1200 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Vandalism

March 7

1200 block Hillcrest Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

1000 block E. Mission Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1000 block Rice Canyon Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

4900 block Lake Park Ct. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

31900 block Del Cielo Este Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

March 8

1000 block S. Main Ave. Annoying phone call: obscene/threatening

1300 block S. Mission Road Arrest: Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

600 block Braemar Ter. Make/pass fictitious check under $950

March 9

100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

5500 block Mission Road Arrest: Carry concealed dirk or dagger

1400 block Alturas Road Shoot at unoccupied dwelling/veh

E. Elder St. @ Potter St. Arrest: ADW with force: possible GBI

200 block E. View St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

200 block E. View St. Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

March 10

1200 block S. Main Ave. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

1300 block S. Hill Ave. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

800 block S. Wisconsin Ave. Arrest: Assault w/deadly weapon: not f/arm

South Main Ave. @ East Fallbrook St. Cite: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

March 11

500 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene

100 block Potter St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

700 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Felony bench warrant

1900 block Gum Tree Lane Grand theft

1900 block Gum Tree Lane Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

March 12

1600 block Calavo Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 block Rancho Camino Petty theft

1200 block Lorenzo Dr. Mental disorder 72 hr observation

100 block Rancho Camino Found property

March 13

500 block S. Main Ave. Exhibit firearm

1400 block Alturas Road Shoot at unoccupied dwelling/vehicle