Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Social Security and OIG hold national Slam the Scam day

 
Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:15pm



WASHINGTON – The Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General partnered to raise public awareness about Social Security impostor scams during the third annual “Slam the Scam” Day March 10. Social Security scams – where fraudsters attempt to mislead victims into making cash or gift card payments to fix purported Social Security number problems or to avoid arrest – are an ongoing government impostor fraud scheme.

