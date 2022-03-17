Daffodils bloom by the thousands in Julian

More than 50,000 daffodils will be blooming for Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard.

JULIAN – Already famous for its autumn apple harvest, the rustic mountain mining town of Julian is developing a new reputation for its spring daffodil season.

This year all eyes are on Julian Farm and Orchard, where more than 50,000 daffodil bulbs have already begun to explode in bright yellow color just days before the start of the farm's inaugural "Daffodil Days" event.

The 25-acre family-friendly farm and orchard will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 19 through May 1 for "you-pick" daffodil harvesting as well as hayrides, a petting zoo experience, and ax t...