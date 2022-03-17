Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Daffodils bloom by the thousands in Julian

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:54pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

More than 50,000 daffodils will be blooming for Daffodil Days at Julian Farm and Orchard.

JULIAN – Already famous for its autumn apple harvest, the rustic mountain mining town of Julian is developing a new reputation for its spring daffodil season.

This year all eyes are on Julian Farm and Orchard, where more than 50,000 daffodil bulbs have already begun to explode in bright yellow color just days before the start of the farm's inaugural "Daffodil Days" event.

The 25-acre family-friendly farm and orchard will be open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 19 through May 1 for "you-pick" daffodil harvesting as well as hayrides, a petting zoo experience, and ax t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021