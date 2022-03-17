Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fulfilling our nation's promise

USS Oklahoma sailor accounted for from World War II

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 2:51pm

Oliver K. Burger, who was assigned to the USS Oklahoma in 1941, was one of the 429 crewmen that died after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Village News/Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON-The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced today that Navy Water Tender 1st Class Oliver K. Burger, 26, of San Pedro, California, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Burger was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Burger.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel reco...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 03/18/2022 11:54