Fulfilling our nation's promise

USS Oklahoma sailor accounted for from World War II

Oliver K. Burger, who was assigned to the USS Oklahoma in 1941, was one of the 429 crewmen that died after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Village News/Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON-The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced today that Navy Water Tender 1st Class Oliver K. Burger, 26, of San Pedro, California, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Nov. 24, 2020.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Burger was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Burger.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel reco...