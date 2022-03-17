Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Youth Rugby places first at Rugby Tournament

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2022 at 4:16pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Fallbrook Youth Rugby's U10 players and staff at the rugby tournament in San Juan Capistrano include, front row, from left, Brayden Hernandez, Jayden Vertongen, Fernando Huizar, Marcus Sorden, Lucas Fitzgerald, Maverick Castillon, Benji Vertongen, Ryder Castillon, Bently Cable, Lane Monnig, Jack Smoley and Natalie Moss; middle row, Aiden Peppard, Liam McKeever, Grayson Hernandez, Colbey Spencer, Miguel Huizar, Vance Lingle, Matthew Bausch, Lauren Robinson and Hudson DeVries; back row, team manager Deah DeVries, coach Justin Robinson, LA Giltinis (professional rugby player), DTH Van der Merewe and coach Tex Vertongen. Not shown, athletes Ryan Stanley, Cody Marrocco, Jackson Berger, James Higbee, Rowan Harnett, coach Tyler Lewis and coach Blake Robinson.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby's U10 team (under 10 years old) placed first at the end of season Rugby Tournament Feb. 26 held in San Juan Capistrano. The U10 team had 26 athletes on the team, 24 of which had never played Winter 15's until this season.

Normally a team with such a lack of experience would play in the rookie brackets, but the team was placed in the Intermediate bracket. Coach Justin Robinson said, "In all my years of coaching, I have never seen better open field tackling in this age group. This team plays with heart. When I told them to bite down and go to work, they di...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021