Fallbrook Youth Rugby places first at Rugby Tournament

The Fallbrook Youth Rugby's U10 players and staff at the rugby tournament in San Juan Capistrano include, front row, from left, Brayden Hernandez, Jayden Vertongen, Fernando Huizar, Marcus Sorden, Lucas Fitzgerald, Maverick Castillon, Benji Vertongen, Ryder Castillon, Bently Cable, Lane Monnig, Jack Smoley and Natalie Moss; middle row, Aiden Peppard, Liam McKeever, Grayson Hernandez, Colbey Spencer, Miguel Huizar, Vance Lingle, Matthew Bausch, Lauren Robinson and Hudson DeVries; back row, team manager Deah DeVries, coach Justin Robinson, LA Giltinis (professional rugby player), DTH Van der Merewe and coach Tex Vertongen. Not shown, athletes Ryan Stanley, Cody Marrocco, Jackson Berger, James Higbee, Rowan Harnett, coach Tyler Lewis and coach Blake Robinson.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby's U10 team (under 10 years old) placed first at the end of season Rugby Tournament Feb. 26 held in San Juan Capistrano. The U10 team had 26 athletes on the team, 24 of which had never played Winter 15's until this season.

Normally a team with such a lack of experience would play in the rookie brackets, but the team was placed in the Intermediate bracket. Coach Justin Robinson said, "In all my years of coaching, I have never seen better open field tackling in this age group. This team plays with heart. When I told them to bite down and go to work, they di...