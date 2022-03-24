Bird club to hear about building a bird farm

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will meet in person Saturday, April 2 with a business meeting at 5 p.m. followed by the general meeting at 5:30. Steve Duncan will share his experiences with "Let's Build a Bird Farm (How to move 1000 birds 70 miles)."

Duncan’s journey in moving his commercial bird farm to a new facility was a rare opportunity to start over, redesign, improve, and correct old mistakes while making new mistakes that will have to be corrected next time. He will cover site selection, zoning, facility layout, cage design, and methods of construction, as well as problems solved, and new problems encountered.

The group meets at 761 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, 92084. All the details are at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by the North County Aviculturists.