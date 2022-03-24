FCAT presents butterfly gardens

Caren Hansen, a volunteer with the Sierra Club, will be the guest speaker at the March Fallbrook Climate Action Team meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a talk about Butterfly Gardens on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The speaker is Caren Hansen who is a volunteer with the Sierra Club, Santa Margarita Group Butterfly Garden Project.

Pollinators assist plants in reproducing, sustain our ecosystems, provide many of our foods for consumption, and produce our natural resources. Pollinator-friendly native plants attract native butterflies, birds, bees, bats, beetles, and small mammals which have evolved in the same area over millions of years.

The Sierra Club was founded in 1892 and is America's oldest, largest, and most influential grassroots environmental organization. Inspired by nature, they are 1.3 million of your friends and neighbors, working together to protect their communities and the planet. The Santa Margarita Group is a part of the San Gorgonio Chapter, serving the Inland Area of Southern California since 2008.

Its mission is to practice and promote the responsible use of the earth's ecosystems and resources; to educate, protect, restore the quality of the natural environment; and to use all lawful means to carry out those objectives.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on the website fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.