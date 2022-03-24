Feeding San Diego collaborates with the Comic-Con museum to launch a hunger action hero art contest for K-12 students

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization, has announced a Hunger Action Hero Art Challenge in collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum to rally local students around its mission to end hunger through food rescue.

Students are tasked with designing their own hero character who helps end hunger through food rescue, the act of recovering surplus or imperfect food from food donors and getting it to people in need. The winning submission, which will be voted on by the community, will have its hero brought to life and put on display at th...