Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS Academic Decathlon team wins big

 
Last updated 3/26/2022 at 1:23pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

FUHS junior Jacob Mendenhall goes up to receive his overall first place medal at the San Diego County Academic Decathlon awards ceremony, March 1.

Damon Gallegos

Special to the Village News

Fallbrook Union High School students participated in the San Diego County Academic Decathlon awards ceremony, March 1. Weeks prior, these students had participated in the decathlon competition that tested them in 10 areas: art, economics, essay writing, interview, literature, mathematics, music, science, social science, and speech.

Every year, the national organization chooses a theme to base the entire competition on. This year's theme was "Water: A Most Essential Resource." All subjects consisted of questions based on water.

FUHS had varsity,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

