Getting started in real estate investing

It seems like more and more people are investing in real estate lately. Is this the right time to try it for yourself?

If all goes well, investing in property can help you build wealth and generate passive income.

But this endeavor requires careful planning, of course, and not everyone is able to achieve the profits they're looking for.

Are you considering venturing into the world of real estate investing? Here's what to consider before getting started.

Define your goals

Are you looking for passive income? Long-term wealth? Or do you want a place you can rent out and occasionally use for vacationing? Your goal will ultimately determine the best investment strategy to pursue.

Set a budget

How much can you afford to pay for the property? What about maintenance, repairs and other monthly costs? Have a good idea of the financials – both upfront and for the long haul – before making any moves.

Consider the location

Real estate is all about location. You'll want to choose where you purchase carefully, looking at market data like prices, rents and booking rates. (Reach out for help gathering this information.)

You should also consider how often you'll need to be at the property. Will you need to pop by for repairs, or can you hire a property management company to do the work for you?

Prepare for potential challenges

There will likely be hurdles along the way, so do your best to anticipate them. What if a tenant stops paying rent or a short-term rental guest trashes your home? What if the property needs a big repair and you don't have the cash? Create contingency plans for any issues you can think of.

Ready to find the perfect property to rent out or flip? Reach out to discuss what you're looking for.

