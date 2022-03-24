Kathy Miller lost her battle with cancer on Feb 18, 2022. She passed peacefully while surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born to Chester William Lauesen and Leone Isabelle Mowbray on May 29, 1947, in Aurora, Illinois. She was the youngest of five girls – Gretchen, Brenda, Patricia, Susan and Kathy. At an early age, Kathy learned that comedy and laughter was the best way to deal with life's challenges and stressors.

Her family moved to Montebello, California in 1948. She graduated from Montebello High School in 1965. After high school, she pursued an English degree from Long Beach State University and later completed a master's degree in administration at National University.

While in college, Kathy met the love of her life, Wayne Miller who had three beautiful girls, Lisa, Katie and Carrie. A few years later, Kathy gave birth to their son, Brandon. A year after that, their youngest daughter, Jennifer, was born.

The Miller Family moved to Fallbrook, California in 1976 where they opened and ran a preschool named, 'A Creative Beginning' until 1984. During this time, she also taught in the Fallbrook Elementary School District until retiring in 2009.

She started her teaching career at La Paloma, then moved to Potter Jr High in 1987. She taught English as well as Life Decisions for many years. She was the perfect teacher for this class, as she had a way of making light of tough life topics.

One of Kathy's most notable accomplishments at Potter was her Performing Arts program. She directed plays such as "Miracle on 34th Street," "Annie" and "The Wizard of Oz." She enjoyed providing this program to all of her talented students. One particular talented student who was most dear to her heart, was her daughter Jennifer. Her son Brandon and husband Wayne would help build the sets.

She dedicated much of her life to Potter's successful drama program that people still talk about today. Later in her career, she taught at Live Oak Elementary School and then got into administration working as an assistant principal for several years.

She was loved by all her students and faculty. Kathy was often the first to organize school activities, faculty talent shows and dressing up for spirit days. She had a gift with junior high school age kids who enjoyed her easy-going fun personality.

Kathy enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Throughout the years she had developed close long-lasting friendships and often hosted gatherings and parties at her home. She loved to travel and go camping with family and friends. Kathy and Wayne loved to haul their camping trailer with family and friends all over Southern California, Mexico and Canada.

After retirement, she enjoyed working in her garden. She could spend hours planting, replanting and esthetically redesigning her yard. Her home exterior was always decorated with the most beautiful flowers. One of her favorite places in town to buy plants and yard decorations was Myrtle Creek. Her creativity and artistic nature was evident in all her projects. Kathy also enjoyed painting and made many art pieces for her family.

Aside from her projects, Kathy was involved in various activities in her community. She volunteered her time at the Angel Shop, at her church and taught an English class to Marines at Camp Pendleton. She was also active with the Fallbrook retired teacher's organization and other philanthropic groups. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Kathy spent much of her time at the Fallbrook Skilled Nursing Facility to make sure her husband Wayne felt loved and was well cared for. Her love and devotion to him was immense. They were married for 52 years. She visited the facility daily until Covid restrictions kept her from seeing him. Wayne passed away in 2020 with his love, Kathy, by his side.

Family was most important to Kathy. She had a way of nurturing without being overbearing. She had an infectious smile that could brighten even the darkest days. She always knew what to say and when to crack the funniest jokes. She encouraged cohesiveness and held everyone together. She will be sorely missed.

Kathy is survived by her children, Brandon (Anna) Miller of Fallbrook, Jennifer (James) Moore of Chico, Lisa (Steve) Gannon of Corona, Katie (Bobby) Rivera of Orange and Carrie (Denis) Seger of Lincoln City, Oregon.

She has 12 grandchildren, Brittany (Brendan), Zachary, Austin, Lennon, Remington, Courtney (Craig), Jack (Amanda), Grant (Rondee), Evan, Emily (Dutch), Drew (Liz) and Erin. She has six great-grandchildren, London, Amora, Maverick, John, Ace and Max. Also, four sisters, Gretchen, Brenda (Harlan), Patricia, Susan and many nieces and nephews. She will be 'Forever Missed.'

Kathy Miller was the light in our eyes that will keep on shining. She lived life with exuberance and spread positivity to all who knew her. We miss you so much already – our hearts ache.

A Celebration of Life is planned for April 9, 2022, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028, https://ctklc-fallbrook.org/

Please visit the "forever missed" memorial website and leave a tribute:

https://www.forevermissed.com/kathy-miller

Donate to the American Cancer Society in Kathy's name: http://donate3.cancer.org.